…Assures of intensified actions, effective collaboration

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday, said troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN (KAI) discovered 74 bodies of terrorists and their commanders, after successfully repelling a complex attack involving drones at Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

The fighting forces also recovered a large cache of arms comprising 38 AK-47 rifles, 3 PKT machine guns, an RPG tube, as well as assorted ammunition and operational documents, after the exploitation operations.

In a statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) assured that ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country, were being prosecuted with renewed vigour and determination.

General Onoja was upbeat that in no distant time, the effective collaboration with relevant security agencies, and support organisations, would end excesses of the remaining enemies of the State.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in continuation of its counterterrorism, counter-insurgency, anti-kidnapping, anti-crude oil theft, and broader anti-criminality operations sustained the momentum in its various theatres of operations.

“These momentum reflect the professionalism and resilience demonstrated by troops operating in close coordination with other security agencies, bolstered by actionable intelligence provided by patriotic citizens.

“Across all geopolitical regions, AFN personnel maintained dominance of the battlespace through proactive and offensive operations, including clearance patrols, targeted raids, and precision air interdictions.

“These efforts have resulted in the neutralization of terrorists and other criminal elements, the arrest of suspects, the successful rescue of kidnapped victims, and the recovery of illicit arms, ammunition, and other contraband materials.

“Despite some challenges, these outcomes underscore the AFN’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security, protecting civilian populations, and restoring stability throughout the country”, the DDMO noted.

Providing theatre-by-theatre operational gains between 13, and 19 March, Onoja declared thus: “Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI continued to sustain an aggressive and highly coordinated offensive against terrorist elements of Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS across the North-East theatre.

“These operations, driven by actionable intelligence and robust inter-agency collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters and hybrid forces, have significantly degraded the terrorists’ operational capabilities, curtailed their freedom of movement and disrupted their logistics networks.

“Notably, on 13 March 2026, troops in Banki, Bama LGA of Borno State, repelled a terrorist attack with overwhelming firepower, neutralizing several fighters and recovering arms and ammunition.

“Related operations across Gujba and Kaga LGAs led to the arrest of key logistics suppliers and collaborators who had infiltrated communities under the guise of legitimate businesses, while further engagements in Bita thwarted infiltration attempts following real-time surveillance, resulting in additional recoveries of weapons and ammunition”.

In the South South general area: “Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE continued to intensify coordinated operations across the South-South region, targeting criminal networks, safeguarding critical national infrastructure and denying economic saboteurs’ freedom of action.

“In a series of intelligence-led operations between 12 and 17 March 2026, troops in collaboration with the DSS, NDLEA and other security agencies recorded significant successes.

“Notably, on 12 March 2026, a joint operation in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State led to the arrest of three suspects linked to kidnapping, while troops on patrol in Warri South LGA of Delta State apprehended another suspect in possession of a locally made pistol and ammunition”.

He concluded by saying that: “The successes recorded across the various theatres during the reporting period, despite some challenges, underscores the courage, professionalism and resilience of our troops who remain resolute in the defence of the nation.

“The AFN assures Nigerians that ongoing operations will be further intensified to decisively dismantle the remaining pockets of criminal and terrorist elements threatening peace and national development.

“In this regard, the AFN reaffirm their commitment to sustained collaboration with other security agencies, local authorities and communities to consolidate gains and restore lasting stability across the country.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede also extends profound appreciation to troops for their unwavering dedication to duty, while paying solemn tribute to those who have paid the supreme price in the line of duty, noting that their sacrifices will forever remain honoured and remembered.