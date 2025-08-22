Nationwide Network Faces Strain As Fibre Cuts Exceed 5,400 In 2025

Telecoms networks may be affected nationwide as telcos battle with fibre cuts across the nation, New Telegraph reports.

According to a report by MTN Nigeria, the telco has recorded over 5,000 fibre cuts within eight months.

It stated: “Our national infrastructure has sustained over 5,478 fibre cuts so far this year, with 760 new incidents recorded in July alone.

“These widespread disruptions, primarily caused by road construction and vandalism, continue to impact service quality and reliability for subscribers across the country.

“The ripple effects of a single act of vandalism are far-reaching, as evidenced by a recent incident in the North-Eastern region.”

To address this, MTN said it has scheduled a necessary maintenance window for Sunday, August 24th, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

“This repair work will affect 101 sites across 15 Local Government Areas in Kano, Adamawa, and Borno States.

“Each event of this nature forces our teams into extensive efforts to rebuild, reroute, and restore critical infrastructure to safeguard network stability. We sincerely apologise to all affected subscribers for the inconvenience experienced during these essential recovery periods.”