Nationwide Food Price Drop Validates Tinubu’s Economic Reforms – Sunday Dare

Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare, has commended President Tinubu’s administration for what he described as a significant and measurable improvement in Nigeria’s economy, following the recent nationwide drop in food prices.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Dare said the reduction in the cost of major food staples across the country is a direct result of the President’s economic reforms and agricultural policies.

According to him, the prices of essential commodities such as maize, rice, beans, onions, tomatoes, and palm oil have dropped by between 40 and 55 percent, reflecting increased agricultural productivity, improved logistics, and stronger market confidence.

He wrote that the recent significant drop in food prices across Nigeria stands as clear evidence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms and commitment to improving the living standards of Nigerians.

The fall in prices, he said, signals a direct result of focused government actions to stabilize the economy, strengthen agriculture, and enhance food supply chains nationwide.

Dare noted that millions of Nigerians can now access food at lower prices, reducing hunger and promoting better nutrition.

He added that the fall in food prices reflects better harvests, improved logistics, and greater support for local farmers. According to him, food inflation, which is a major driver of the cost of living, is slowing down, thereby easing financial strain on households and improving citizens’ purchasing power.

He noted that the 45 to 52 percent price reduction in key food items is more than just a market adjustment, describing it as clear proof that President Tinubu’s reforms are restoring stability, boosting productivity, and putting Nigeria firmly on the path to sustainable growth and prosperity.

Dare noted further that the ongoing reforms have begun to restore market confidence, strengthen food security, and enhance the nation’s overall economic resilience through coordinated fiscal and agricultural policies.