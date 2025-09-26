Nationwide Blackout Averted As Minister Wades In

The Federal Government yesterday averted what would have been a prolonged nationwide blackout. The government in a swift effort to deescalate the strike of the electricity workers directed by the leadership of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) held an emergency meeting in Abuja with the union leaders and other parties.

The meeting, that was convened by the Minister if Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, was attended by representatives of NUEE; Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN); the Nigerian Independent System Operator Nigeria Limited (NISO); Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the Federal Ministry of Labour.

The strike was therefore called off after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the parties in question. A statement issued after the meeting read:

“Following the ultimatum issued by the in-house unions (NUEE & SSAEAC) to TCN management on various labour issues which elapsed on Monday, September 23, 2025; the Minister of Power represented by the Director of Distribution Services and Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Power, took steps to apprehend the picketing embarked on by the unions. “After extensive discussions, the following agreements were reached.

That the unions honour the minister’s request to look at the committee’s report by 6th/7th October 2025 for consideration of the implementation from the month of October 2025.

“That the two organisations (TCN & NISO) shall meet to evaluate the financial implications of the report and prepare an implementation plan to be discussed with the minister and the unions.

“The two in house unions will reconvene in another meeting with the management of TCN and NISO to resolve other issues accordingly “NERC to expedite actions on the review of the tariff of TCN and NISO to enable implementation of the report. “No employee will be victimised on the account of participation in the industrial action.

“Based on the above, the union agreed to suspend their actions to allow these resolutions to be activated.” The communique was signed by MD/CEO, TCN; MD/CEO, NISO; Ag GS, NUEE; Gen Sec, SSAEAC; representatives of Federal Ministry of Power and Federal Ministry of Labour. The unions had declared a strike over unresolved labour disputes with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

There was some level of compliance, though not total to the strike directive. Acting General Secretary, NUEE, Dominic Igwebike, in a circular yesterday had directed members of the union across the country to withdraw their services indefinitely until TCN management addressed their long-standing welfare and operational issues. He stated that the strike became unavoidable after the expiration of an ultimatum issued to TCN.

The union had accused TCN of failing to address its grievances bordering on poor staff welfare, non-provision of essential tools, and disregard for workers’ rights. It was also learnt that some of the electricity workers had yet to fully comply with the directives of their union leadership for them to down tools. Sources said some of them were still attending to their normal duties when required.