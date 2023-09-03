Nations That Resist God’ll Meet Their Waterloo– Dr. Uche

The Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, has strongly appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of class and situation, to acknowledge God in their actions. He made the appeal while delivering a sermon at the 55th birthday thanksgiving/Eucharistic service and 35 years of service in God’s vineyard of the Bishop of Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja and the Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite.

At the Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State, Uche said: “In everything, always acknowledge God as your Benefactor and not a man or your talent. God is the giver of all that you have or possess. Notwithstanding any situation, don’t forget God.

Anyone or nation that forgets and fails to acknowledge God will meet its waterloo and fail in life.” The cleric likewise chided those who for reasons best known to them refuse people from knowing their age and do not celebrate or mark their birthday to thank God for the gift of life.

These individuals, he described as ingrates of God goodness. In his goodwill message, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde described the celebrant as a true man of God who has proved his leader- ship ability with integrity and wisdom.

He commended him for his vocal and unbiased stance on issues related to governance in Lagos State. Adegbite, in his remarks, expressed profound gratitude to the almighty God for His special grace and love that has kept him standing over the years of his 55-year sojourn on earth. Also, for the great opportunity and privilege bestowed on him to serve in His vineyard as a priest.

The celebrator as well appreciated guests for sparing time to celebrate God with him. He encouraged the guests not to complain over any situation, but to continue giving thanks to God at every opportunity, because He is in control of every situation.