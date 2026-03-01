Nations Not Sustained By Power Alone But Providence Of God – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday declared that nations are sustained not by power alone but by the providence of God.

Akpabio made the declaration when Christian lawmakers dedicated the National Assembly Chapel to the glory of Almighty God, emphasizing the importance of seeking divine guidance in governance.

He stressed that lawmaking must be guided by conscience, anchored in righteousness, and inspired by prayer. He cited the example of the United States, which he said became a global superpower because its founders trusted in God.

Akpabio also paid tribute to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her support in completing the chapel, describing her as a “remarkable woman of God” who was instrumental in bringing the vision to fruition.

He noted that the chapel’s dedication was a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic history, saying it would serve as a moral compass for lawmakers and a reminder of the importance of seeking God’s guidance in governance.

The ceremony, which took place at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, was attended by distinguished guests, including senators, members of the House of Representatives, and clergy.

Akpabio said: “We gather here at the feet of Him who makes immutable laws and writes them into the very pages of nature, and by whose eternal authority all laws made by man are measured, judged and sustained. For before there were parliaments, He spoke order into chaos. Before there were constitutions, He established justice in the foundations of the earth and inscribed His will upon the conscience of humanity.”

He reiterated that the chapel’s dedication was a landmark in Nigeria’s democratic journey, noting that it would continually remind lawmakers of the need to seek God’s guidance in governance.

“May the Lord, in His infinite mercy, reward each and every one of you abundantly,” Akpabio said as he commissioned the chapel.

He added that the event underscored Nigeria’s commitment to faith and governance, emphasizing that the nation needs divine intervention to overcome its challenges.

In his prayer, Akpabio asked God to bless the chapel, the National Assembly, and Nigeria as a whole, saying: “May God stretch forth His mighty hand over Nigeria, to steady her when she falters, to strengthen her when she weakens, and to establish her upon foundations that no storm can shake and no enemy can overthrow.”

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, also addressed the gathering, describing the chapel as a symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to God. She urged lawmakers to seek divine guidance in their legislative duties, noting that it is key to ensuring the nation’s prosperity.

The dedication of the National Assembly Chapel marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s history, highlighting the importance of faith in governance and the role of lawmakers in seeking God’s guidance.

The chapel is expected to serve as a place of worship and prayer for lawmakers, providing a sacred space to seek God’s wisdom in their legislative responsibilities.

The event ended with prayers and a procession around the chapel, as lawmakers and guests celebrated its dedication to the glory of Almighty God.