Nations League: Italy Poised To Raid Belgium As England Seek Redemption

Share

Italy’s resurgence under Luciano Spalletti faces another crucial test as they sit atop Nations League A Group 2, with a trip to Belgium today before hosting France on Sunday.

With 10 points, the Azzurri are just ahead of France’s nine, while Belgium trails with four, and Israel props up the group with one.

Thursday’s clash in Brussels offers Italy a golden opportunity to secure a quarterfinal spot, with their sights firmly set on March. The Azzurri’s Nations League campaign has been impressive.

Their opening win over France, followed by two victories against Israel and a 2-2 draw with Belgium, underscores their evolution from last year’s Euros heartbreak.

Spalletti’s squad has not been flawless defensively, but their forward line, led by the red-hot Mateo Retegui, has masked any lapses at the back.

Share

Please follow and like us: