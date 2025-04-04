Nation’s Domestic Dollar Bond Issue Wins West Africa Deal Award

Share

Nigeria’s first-ever domestic US dollar bond has been named West Africa Deal of the Year at the 2025 Global Banking & Markets Africa Awards, following a highly successful issuance that raised $917 million.

Announced by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on August 19, 2024, the bond initially targeted $500 million but was oversubscribed by 180 per cent. With a fiveyear tenor, it was listed on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The landmark issuance attracted a broad spectrum of investors, including local institutions, diaspora Nigerians, and international players. Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) served as Global Coordinator.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, received the award at the Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, and formally presented it to the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Wale Edun today in his office in Abuja.

“This award marks an important step in our ambition to position Nigeria—and Lagos—as a leading international financial centre”, Edun said.

