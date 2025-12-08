Nation’s Cosmetic Economic Growth Not Lifting Nigerians Out Of Poverty, Says Oye

Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics Ltd/ GTE, Dele Kelvin Oye, has said Nigeria’s much-celebrated economic growth does not reflect the daily reality of millions of its citizens, noting that the country is experiencing a troubling paradox where GDP rises without tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking at the Lagos Country Club Business Forum 2.0 in Lagos, Oye, who is Life VicePresident & 22nd National President, NACCIMA, said Nigeria is a nation of immense potential, often applauded for its expanding Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but “rising prices, unstable employment, and the challenges of running businesses in a volatile environment paint a starkly different picture.”

Referencing a recent economic data showing 3.98% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2025, driven mainly by the non-oil sector, Oye explained that this widening disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and lived realities represents, “the Nigerian puzzle of growth that leaves people behind.”

According to him, “Nigeria is a nation of immense potential, often celebrated for its growing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and expanding economy.

Yet, for millions of Nigerians, this narrative feels disconnected from their daily realities. Rising prices, unstable employment, and the challenges of running businesses in a volatile environment paint a starkly different picture.

“This paradox of ‘growth without progress’ is the defining economic challenge of our time. “This paper seeks to bridge the gap between the optimistic economic data and the lived experiences of Nigerians.

“It provides a diagnostic view of the underlying issues, evaluates policy choices, and proposes a clear roadmap toward a future in which economic growth translates into tangible improvements in the lives of all Nigerians.