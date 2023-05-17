National Youth Games: FG signs MOU with Delta State

The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delta State Government in respect of the Award of Hosting Rights for the four editions of the National Youth Games (NYG) covering the period, 2023 to 2026.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, while signing the MoU yesterday at the Government House, Asaba stated that Awarding the Hosting Rights to Delta State for the next four years is one of the enduring legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

Dare stated further that with “the MoU signed today, the ministry has secured the organisation of the youth fiesta for the next four years.” He informed that the document signed has been perused and certified okay for signing by both parties and thus, “signing the document by both parties is a critical step that would signpost the commencement of activities for the successful organisation of the first in the series of the Games in September 2023.”

Responding, the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa stated that Delta State Government agreed to sign the MoU with the Federal Government because it believes in the development of youth right from the grassroots in sports. He assured that Delta State Government will ensure the successful organisation and hosting of the Games like other sports fiestas it had been opportuned to organize in the past. Governor Okowa called on State Governments in the country to key into the development of the youth, especially in the area of grassroots sports.