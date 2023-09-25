National Youth Games designed for talent discovery –Minister

The Minister of Sports, John Enoh, has said that the discovery of fresh talents is the paramount aim of the apex sports ruling body, as the National Youth Games began on Saturday in Asaba, Delta State. Enoh said it was obvious that the competition would foster friendships from various parts of the country, but he added that the main objective of identifying future champions for the country must not be jettisoned in any way.

“I am aware that the youths will be happy to socialize and mix with one another, just as there will be lots of intercultural friendships. As officials, we are going to concentrate on those talents with the potential to take the country higher in the years ahead. The objective of the games must not be lost,” he said. The minister, however, charged the athletes to be of good behaviour and avoid doping. He said he was delighted to start his tenure with a grassroots event in a sports-loving state like Delta.

“No doubt, Delta has raised the bar for other states with what I am seeing so far. I am so delighted with the facilities and setting here. I wish the athletes a peaceful contest, ” Enoh added. Over 5,000 athletes are participating in this 7th edition of the competition taking place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Delta State Capital.