National Unity: Igbos Are Accommodating, Hospitable – Hausa, Yoruba Communities

The Yoruba and Hausa communities in Enugu State have said that the people of the South East are very accommodating and hospitable. A cross section of the Hausa and Yoruba communities living in Enugu, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described people as “very friendly”.

“Igbo are easy to cohabit with and are detribalised in terms of employment, business and other forms of benefits, ” they said. Speaking to NAN in separate interviews on the need to promote cohabitation and national unity, they said they had lived all their lives in Enugu, without any form of harassments.

The Oba of Yoruba in Enugu State, Alhaji Adebayo Olatunji, told NAN that he came to Enugu in I979 and had since been living peacefully with the residents of the state. “I have never been discriminated against,” he said. Olatunji, from Ede in Osun State, described his relationship with Enugu people as “very cordial and conducive”.

He said: “I would not have lived in the state for 46 years if they were bad people. “I’m married to an Igbo woman from Nsukka and I had my first child in Enugu in 1988 whom I named Uzodimma, meaning that my coming to Enugu has favoured me.”