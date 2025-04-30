National T’Tennis Tourney In Osun Hits Knockout Stage

Share

After two days of pre – liminary matches at the 5th Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Championships, the tournament progresses to the knockout stage today.

The competition intensifies as players vie for spots in the finals. All group matches concluded yesterday at the Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Hall in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State.

Attention now shifts to the knockout rounds, where seeded players will compete for glory in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events.

Day 3 of the competition kicks off with the mixed doubles final, followed by the men’s and women’s doubles finals, all scheduled for tomorrow.

Later in the day, the singles events begin, with top seeds in the Men’s and Women’s Singles striving to reach the pinnacle of the tournament and claim a share of the N11.5m prize purse.

Tournament referee John Peters highlighted the impressive turnout of players this year, particularly noting the emergence of new talent in the cadet division.

Ezekiel Olatunji from Oyo State dazzled in the Boys’ U-15 category, leaving a lasting impression despite exiting in the last 32.

Share