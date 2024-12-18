National Trouping Pioneer Technological Revolution In Cultural Dance

Share

The National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), under the visionary leadership of Kaltume Bulama Gana, fsna, has announced a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with Open Innovation Access, a leading advocate of open innovation.

The official launch of the initiative tagged Re-imagining the National Troupe of Nigeria Through Innovation, is set to hold on Saturday 21st December, at Queen Amina Garden, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Together, the NTN and Open Innovation Access are pioneering the integration of advanced technology into the core operations of the National Troupe, particularly in the realm of cultural dance exhibitions.

This revolutionary approach will elevate the audience experience to unprecedented heights, enabling people from all corners of the globe to enjoy the beauty and diversity of Nigerian cultural dances from the comfort of their homes or at designated locations.

By leveraging immersive technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, the NTN aims to connect younger generations with their cultural heritage and ensure the preservation of traditional dances that risk being overshadowed by contemporary trends.

Artistic Director/CEO of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Hajia Kaltume Bulama Gana, expressed her excitement about this transformative initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Open Innovation Access to usher in a new era of cultural experiences.

By embracing technology, we can not only captivate audiences worldwide but also play a crucial role in safeguarding our rich cultural heritage for future generations.

This initiative has the potential to revitalize our industry, create new job opportunities, and stimulate economic growth by boosting demand for traditional instruments and accessories.”

The National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) is the agency of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture Tourism and the Creative Economy, established to promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through the performing arts of music, dance, drama and children theatre.

With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, the NTN has captivated audiences both domestically and internationally.

Open Innovation Access is a foremost promoter of the open innovation philosophy. The organisation is committed to fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the adoption of innovative solutions.

By connecting diverse stakeholders, Open Innovation Access empowers organisations to drive innovation and create sustainable impact.

