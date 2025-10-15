National Troupe Brings Tafawa Balewa’s Legacy To Life On Stage

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the National Troupe of Nigeria, brought to stage, ‘Tafawa Balewa: The Golden Voice of Africa’, a vibrant theatrical tribute celebrating the life and times of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The playwright, Ola Awakan, said that the production is part of the “Tales of Legends” series, an initiative designed to revive historical consciousness among Nigerians, particularly the younger generation. “You cannot talk about Nigeria’s independence without mentioning Tafawa Balewa.

Many young people today hardly know his contributions to nation-building. “If you don’t know w h e r e you’re coming from, where you are going may not be clear to you.

That’s why we’re telling his story again, through the eyes of children,” he said Unlike previous editions performed by adults in Lagos and Abuja, this year’s presentation features children from disadvantaged backgrounds, giving them a platform to express their talents while learning about Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Awakan noted that the initiative aims not only to educate and entertain but also to empower the young cast. “All the children acting here will be given scholarships. We want to nurture their gifts and help them see that, like Balewa, they too can grow from humble beginnings to greatness,” he said The “Tales of Legends” series began with a production on ‘Mama Abibatu Mogaji’, mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and continues with the Balewa’s story.

Awakan revealed that the project will tour Bauchi State, Balewa’s home state, before the end of the year, with plans to feature more Nigerian icons from other regions in future editions. “Nigeria is a home of stories. We can’t exhaust the lives of the great men and women who shaped this nation.

After Tafawa Balewa, another legend will take the stage,” he said. Reflecting on national unity and civic responsibility, Awakan urged Nigerians to uphold the legacies of the country’s heroes through patriotism and personal effort.