National Tourism Safety And Security Technology Conference And Trade Show Set To Debut

As Nigeria continues to navigate through its security challenges, with the tourism sector and allied industries among others at the receiving end, the searchlight will be beamed on ways of insulating and minimising its impact on the sector as the National Tourism Safety and Security Technology Conference and Trade Show is set to make a grand entry next year.

Championed by the Chief Executive Officer of Travel Marketing Partners (Nige- ria) Limited, Shola Ilupeju, one of Nigeria’s leading tourism experts and consultants, the three-day event, which will be a combination of conference and Business-to-Business (B2B) travel show, is scheduled to hold at the Army Headquarters Command Event Hall, Asokoro, Abuja, between April 20 and 22, 2026.

Speaking on the event, Ilupeju, who is noted for his efforts over the years in spear- heading Nigeria’s earliest participation at international marketing channels, said the importance of safety and security of a destination is of major concern to tourists and operators. ‘‘Safety and security matter most for today’s travellers and Tourists.

They are vital to providing quality in tourism. More than any other economic activity, the success or failure of a tourist destination depends on being able to provide a safe and secure environment for travellers and visitors.

This was highly evident in the aftermath of the tragic events of September 11, 2001,’’ dis- closed Ilupeju. ‘‘Safety and security of guests, consumers, employees and the business itself have become very critical in Nigeria’s tourism industry,’’ he added. According to him, it has become necessary for tourism operators and others to focus on security and safety in the sector so as to boost confidence in the sector given the challenges that Nigeria is facing.

He further noted that business and leisure travellers as well as other visitors make travel decision in favour of destinations and venues with a demonstrated commitment to safety and security. To this, end, he said the gathering would afford, ‘‘the operators and others to lay a groundwork for safety and security in the sector as the industry professionals will explore innovative new methods and strategies for ensuring safe and secure destinations.’’ Ilupeju stressed the need for collaboration, saying, ‘‘the travel and tourism industry must work collaboratively to drive change and improve the supply chain, as well as managing the balance between safe, secure and seamless travel protocols.’’

Benefits

The conference and B2B travel show, which he said will be organised with partnership from different ministries, departments and agencies of government alongside private sector bodies, will be of immense benefits to the participants.

Some of the benefits outlined by him, include; Getting practical guidance and learning from deep dive sessions into key health, safety and security concerns; Identify and tackle safety and security risks in your product/service portfolio; Gain clarity on your

legal responsibilities including in the package travel and local regulations;

Take part in practical workshop on accommodation, service excursion and trans- port safety and security; Benchmark your destination and organisation against others in the industry and ensure you are doing enough to keep your customers safe and secure; and Network with stakeholders, tour operators, suppliers and other industry colleagues.

The conference, he further said, ‘‘is aimed at those who are responsible for, and with an interest in health, security and safety management from tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, destinations and more, including: CEOs and Directors; State governments, tourism boards; Insurance firms; National Parks Service; Communication companies; Event organisers; Destination managers; Hospital representatives, Medical tourism and wellness centres; Others include; Customer service and care teams; Product and purchasing teams; Legal teams; Health, safety and security operational teams.