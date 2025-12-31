National Thunder Can Strike Against Algeria

Equatorial Guinea stunned defending champions Algeria 1-0 at AFCON four years ago, and National Thunder need lightning to strike twice if they are to stay in this tournament.

Algeria booked their round of 16 berth on Sunday and have nothing to play for in this final group match, which makes it a tricky game to call.

Les Fennecs have looked relatively untroubled in both games in Morocco, beating Sudan 3-0 in their opener before holding off a late Burkina Faso rally to win 1-0 at the weekend.

Expect head coach Vladimir Petrovic to make plenty of changes for this contes,t while the National Thunder have it all to do if they want to extend their stay at AFCON 2025.

After a 2-1 defeat in a lively opener against the Burkinabe, Torino centre-back Saul Basilio Coco-Bassey Oubina scored an own goal to condemn Equatorial Guinea to another defeat against Sudan on Sunday.

To have a realistic chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams, Juan Micha’s men must pull off a major upset against Algeria, whom they failed to score against twice in qualifying last year.

The Desert Warriors are a robust side with nimble forwards, hard-working midfielders and solid organisation at the back. They also have an inform Luca Zidane in goal, so could probably claim a third clean sheet in this clash.