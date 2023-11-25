National Theatre, Our National Treasure, Identity – Minister

…says National Cultural Policy to be unveiled soon

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has underscored the significance of the National Theatre to the promotion, preservation and propagation of Nigerian Arts and Culture.

She said the cultural landmark, the National Theatre, represents much more than the structure, adding that it is a national treasure, and a gateway for the international community to come into Nigeria.

The Minister who stated this while speaking with journalists during her official visit to the National Theatre and the National Troupe of Nigeria, also assured that the National Cultural Policy which has gone through a series of reviews would be unveiled soon.

She was received, on arrival, by the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Prof. Sunnie Enesi Ododo, management and staff of the National Theatre and the National Troupe of Nigeria, before embarking on a tour of the edifice which is under renovation.

“There is no way I can articulate how marvellous this fantastic edifice, the National Theatre, is. And it just represents much more than the structure. For me, from what I have seen, it is an experience, and you can almost feel the energy of such an experience.

“This National Theatre is a national treasure. It’s our national identity, and I think it’s really a gateway for the international community to come into Nigeria. I believe there is a way we can help in this process.

“The National Theatre is a breathtaking structure, and as I said, it is much more than the structure; it represents Nigeria, the ideals, the brilliance and the marvellousness of this edifice,” she said.

On how this also affects the other parastatals or sub-sectors in the Arts and Culture sector, she said: “I think this can only add to it; this can only amplify the importance of the other sectors. Like I said, when you are talking about the arts and the creative space, and we are talking about culture, this National Theatre really represents all of that. And I think it can be such a rallying point for empowering the other sectors.”

The Minister also assured that the National Cultural Policy which was launched in 1988 and has undergone various reviews, we be unfolded soon.

“In the next coming week, we’ll be able to unfold a cultural policy, and I think Nigerians would be satisfied with the work that has been done by the Federal government on the behest of Mr President,” Musawa said.