National Theatre, NCAC, Others Endorse Danse Afrikana as 6th Edition Beckons

Ahead of the 6th edition of Danse Afrikana, the Festival of African Dances, has continued attract support in terms of endorsement by both agencies, professional bodies and parastatals in the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, including the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP), Lagos State Chapter, and the Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD).

This year’s edition, the 6th in the series, of Danse Afrikana, the Festival of African Dances, is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 8, at the Artists’ Village, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), National Theatre Annex, Iganmu, Lagos.

The Festival, a rich cultural and creative exploration of African dances, was established to promote the practice of African Dances with the objectives of exposing children and the youth to our traditional dances, in a manner that will make them proud of their past and prepare them towards a greater and better future; and to provide an opportunity and a platform for the children to participate in an extracurricular activity that can enhance their learning experience and contribute to the process of making them well rounded adults.

The Chief Executive, Danse Afrikana, Aremo Tope Babayemi, in a statement, noted that Danse Afrikana is a festival initiative of Different Aesthetics Arts and Culture Management, the producers of the Macmillan Literary Events, including the Macmillan Youth Literary Day, adding that the festival is gaining momentum and has been endorsed and supported by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

According to him, Danse Afrikana has been produced five times in the recent past and is being developed to be a major fixture in the calendar of cultural activities in Lagos. He noted that the growth of Dance Afrikana over the years is a result of collaboration, endorsement and support from a range of individuals and organisations.

“This year, we have endorsement from a range of institutions in the Culture Sector including: National Council for Arts and Culture (Lagos Zone), National Theatre of Nigeria, National Troupe of Nigeria, Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, The Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP), and Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers of Nigeria (GOTHAD).

“With no grants available and with the harsh economic situation, we are seeking donations and support from likeminded individuals to cover some of the cost of production. We would be delighted and honoured to secure your support in our goal of growing this activity into the Lagos International Festival of African Dances,” Babayemi said.

He informed that Different Aesthetics Arts and Culture Management is a leading Arts Management Organisation in Nigeria that has worked with major organisations in both public and private sectors. “Our experience includes the Festival of Yoruba Arts and Culture headed by the late renowned Emeritus Professor J. F. Ade Ajayi;

the 2nd National Film Festival (now the Zuma Film Festival), under the Chairmanship of late Mrs. Francesca Yetunde Emanuel CON; the 3rd Lagos Black Heritage Festival under the Chairmanship of Professor Wole Soyinka and the Macmillan Literary events.” He assured that this year’s edition of the festival will be a memorable colourful, cultural, creative and artistic exploration, featuring breathtaking performances by notable dance companies, artistes, students from participating schools.