National Theatre Festival Of Unity 2024: Celebration Of Creativity, Cultural Diversity

It was another vibrant celebration of creativity and cultural diversity as the 2024 edition of the National Theatre Festival of Unity took centre stage recently.

Held at the serene Queen Amina Garden, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, on Friday, December 13, 2024, the festival which was on the theme: “Rebranding Boundless Opportunities: Celebrating Unity and Inclusivity”, lived up to its promise to unify various artistic disciplines and showcase our nation’s cultural heritage, as well as brought to the fore the boundless opportunities that abound in the arts and culture sector.

In attendance were several dignitaries including the General Manager/ CEO, National Theatre, Tola Akerele; the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini; the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) Israel Eboh, fta, who was the keynote speaker; Dr. Felix Emoruwa, a lectureer in the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos.

One of the key highlights of the festival was the eclectic array of performances – cultural and contemporary. In his keynote at the formal opening of the Festival , the National President of NANTAP, Israel Eboh, fta, noted that the theme of the 2024 edition of National Theatre Festival of Unity, which is “Rebranding Boundless Opportunities”, should not be seen as the usual slogan, but as a call to profound commitment, “and the principle upon which our rebirth as a nation must be built, a belief that must help us reimagine our shared landscape of boundless potentials as a people and nation.

It must challenge us to look beyond traditional boundaries, to see not just what is or what could be, but what should be when we genuinely invest in unity, peace, and embrace true inclusivity to increase opportunities for all.

“Inclusivity and opportunity therefore should not, and must never be a privilege reserved for the few, but a fundamental right that must be accessible to all in our envisaged new Nigeria.”

He emphasised, “We must stand today not just as observers, but as active creators of a new narrative.

A narrative where opportunities are not limited, where unity is not a theoretical concept but a lived experience, and where inclusivity is not an afterthought, but the very foundation of our collective progress.

As we celebrate this festival of unity, we must seize this moment to remind ourselves of our task as artists and Nigerians, that this is our opportunity to redefine, to reimagine, and to rebuild.

“Let us move forward with creative courage, with an understanding that together we are stronger, and with an unwavering belief in our collective potential.”

Continuing, Eboh said: “When we speak of rebranding opportunities, our arts and culture must become the binding force that provides us the necessary tools with which we must commence the fundamental reconstruction of the divisive systems that have prevented us from attaining our potentials, the beauty of our shared culture must be used to dismantle barriers of ethnicity and personal interests, and create pathways of inclusivity that were previously invisible or inaccessible.”

According to him, unity is not about sameness; it should be about “celebrating our differences while recognising our shared humanity.

It should be about understanding that our diversity is not a challenge to overcome, but our greatest asset and strength to leverage on to attain the heights of our boundless potentials.”

Eboh emphasised the to move from “where we are to a greater realm of national attainment, inclusivity must become an active process and not a passive state of being, we must consciously and unconsciously turn it into a continuous and intentional effort to create a nation where every voice is not just heard but valued.

This means designing our institutions, our conversations, and our opportunities with the deliberate intention of amplifying those voices that have historically been marginalised or silenced.

“Let me be clear: rebranding opportunities is not about charity. It must be our shared responsibility to create a new identity that appreciates and recognises the talent, potential, and capacity of every Nigerian to help build the new Nigeria where peace and justice reigns.

It is about creating ecosystems where innovation can flourish, regardless of one’s background, gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic status. This onerous assignment involves all sectors of our socio-cultural life.

From the entrepreneurs to our public and private institutions, educational institutions, and all of us in between.” Continuing, Eboh said: “As artists, our commitment to unity means we must actively work to bridge divides that have separated us.

In a world that often seems fragmented, we must be the architects of connection. We must build bridges of understanding, empathy, and mutual respect. We must create platforms where dialogue replaces division, where listening becomes as important as speaking.

