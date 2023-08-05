National Teachers Institute, Abaji Held Maiden Matriculation

…admits 134 students

The National Teachers Institute (NTI) on Saturday held its first matriculation ceremony, as it admitted 134 students into the Social Study and Primary Education departments.

Ninety students were admitted into Social Studies while 44 students were matriculated into Primary Education departments respectively.

Admitting the students at it 2023 NCE Matriculation ceremony held at the Institute Centre in Abaji, the Director and Chief executive officer of NTI, Kaduna, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, said NTI is one of the foremost Distance Learning Institutions in Nigeria.

He said the NTI is committed to making an impact in promoting teacher’s Education in Nigeria and abroad.

The NTI Director posited that the Institute is a member of CommonWealth of Learning (COL), Teachers Education in Sub-Sahara Africa (TESSA), West African Distance Learning Association, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), among others.

Maittafsir who was represented by the FCT Desk officer Mr Ayoku Usman Bolaji, stressed that the NTI certificate issued to her graduates has national and international recognition.

“Dear students, while I congratulate you once again for being part of NTI, global family, be reminded that as you must have been informed during the just concluded orientation/induction ceremonies is that you devout not less than 70 per cent of your study time for self-studies while your facilitators are to put you through the grey areas.”

He said the swearing-in of the oath of admission and registration has made the candidates bonafide students of the institution.

In his royal remark, the Ona of Abaji and the President, of FCT Traditional Council, Alhaji Yunusa Baba, described the maiden matriculation, as a booster tonic to the educational progression in his domain.

Ona, who is also from the teaching background, said he will continue, to give priority to the progress of education in Abaji and FCT in general.

The Royal father who was represented by the Sadauki of Abaji, Prince Musa Aliyu Ohiaba, urged his subjects to give maximum support and encouragement to the institute to succeed.

While congratulating the manipulating students for becoming pioneer students, Alhaji Baba expressed gratitude to the NTI, for establishing one of its centres in Abaji.