National SWAN Honours New Telegraph’s Deputy Editor, Salami

The leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has announced the investiture of the prestigious Veteran Sports Journalist Award on New Telegraph Deputy Editor, Adekunle Salami.

In a statement signed by the Secretary General of the association, Ikenna Okonkwo, SWAN described Salami, a member of the Lagos chapter, as a role model to upcoming sports journalists.

“The honour is in recognition of your outstanding contributions, professionalism, and enduring service to the growth and integrity of sports journalism in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Over the years, your commitment, mentorship, and passion for the craft have inspired generations of journalists and enriched the nation’s sporting narrative.

“As a valued pioneer and pillar of our profession, this recognition is a token of appreciation for your sacrifices and legacy in promoting excellence, fairness, and credibility in sports reporting.”

The SWAN Diamond Jubilee Celebration is expected to take place between October 29 and 31, in Abuja, marking 60 years of excellence in Nigerian sports journalism.

