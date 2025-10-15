National Strike By Belgium’s Big Unions Hits Public Transport, Airports

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Brussels as part of a national strike over government reforms and spending cuts that has brought flights to a halt and severely disrupted public transport.

Belgium’s three big unions are protesting over pensions and other measures by Prime Minister Bart de Wever’s centre-right government aimed at cutting the budget deficit.

There were no services at Belgium’s second biggest airport at Charleroi, and all departures and many of the arrivals were cancelled at Brussels Airport. Although trains were running, most buses, trams and underground trains in the capital ground to a halt, reports the BBC.