National Strategy, Digital Cohesion Will Unlock Africa’s SME Revolution

Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited has highlighted structural gaps slowing SME growth in Nigeria and the urgent need for a coordinated national approach to digital enablement.

Speaking at the recently concluded ICTEL EXPO 2025, hosted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Lagos, he stated: “The real conversation isn’t about how many platforms we have. It’s about whether Nigeria has a national strategy for SMEs in the digital age. Once that is defined, the role of regulators, fintechs, logistics players, and government becomes clearer and more impactful.”

He also highlighted how fintech platforms are helping SMEs transcend traditional barriers. From enabling cross-border payments to improving digital visibility, technology has expanded opportunities for small businesses that previously operated in geographic isolation.

“A business in Aba can now serve a customer in Accra, because payment rails make it possible. That’s real change,” he noted. Mr. Atanda also cautioned that the progress made in digital innovation and financial inclusion cannot be sustained in a fragmented ecosystem. While there have been notable advances—such as increased digital payments, tech-driven services, and broader access to financial tools—these gains risk being undermined by the lack of coordination among key institutions.

“We’re seeing duplication where we need direction. Innovation must be guided by a shared vision that links digital solutions to national economic goals,” he warned. He welcomed recent steps by the CBN, particularly the establishment of a dedicated Payment Supervision Department, as a positive move towards greater clarity in the fintech landscape.

This, he said, should be accompanied by collaborative policy development that integrates technology, finance, and trade. Mr. Atanda further stressed the need to embed logistics into the SME growth equation. “Technology can connect buyers and sellers instantly, but if a product takes a week to arrive or never does, we haven’t solved anything. A tech-driven logistics backbone is as vital as payment platforms.”