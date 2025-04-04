National Sports Festival Tourch Of Unity Lands In Niger

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday received the Torch of Unity from officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC) ahead of the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Ogun state next month.

Speaking while receiving the torch at a ceremony held at the Government House in Lafia , Sule expressed the commitment of his administration to ensuring participation of the state in the tournament and reward for the state’s team in the upcoming event.

“Thank you for being in Nasarawa State and for your kind comments about the reception you have received so far.

“I also thank our athletes and the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development headed by Hon. Kwanta Yakubu, for receiving you the way they did.

That’s what we are all about. “As a state, we are enjoying peace, harmony and friendship, which aligns with what this event symbolises – a united Nigeria.

“We thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Sports Commission for taking up this laudable initiative which is a lead-up to the commencement of the National Sports Festival.

Earlier, Leader of the National Sports Commission’s delegation, Mrs. Ikana Mbora, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given a mandate for the Sports Festival to commence.

