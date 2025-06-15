National Sports Festival: Ebonyi Rues State’s Poor Performance

Share

The Ebonyi Government has rued the performance of its contingent at the recently concluded 22nd National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ebonyi placed 28th on the final medals table with one gold medal in cricket and two bronze medals in cricket and kickboxing.

Richard Idike, the state’s Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, expressed the government’s disappointment at meeting with the team’s coaches in Abakaliki on Friday.

Idike described the performance as unacceptable and called for urgent reforms to ensure more acceptable outings in future competitions.

” I am not pleased with the performance of athletes at the games, as the state’s medal count was below expectations.

“The people are understandably disappointed as we must find out what went wrong and ensure it never happens again,” he said.

He promised to present their submissions to the appropriate authorities, as the government was committed to repositioning sports in the state.

“We have to chart a new course as strategic reforms in the sector are already on the way.

“Ebonyi has the potential of being a sports powerhouse in the country, but we must do things differently.

“We must establish structures that would ensure grassroots development, early preparations, and incentives for performing athletes,” he said.

The team’s football coach, Martin Mkpuma, attributed the poor performance of his team to the tight match schedules at the festival, which he claimed overwhelmed the team.

“There was no space between matches, and this took a huge toll on our players.

“All was not lost as one of our players was invited to the national U-17 male national football team,” he added.

Similarly, the Coach of the Basketball team, Kingsley Achu, also attributed inadequate logistics, especially transportation, as one of the challenges faced by the state contingent.

“I urge the state government to prioritise the provision of modern equipment and facilities to boost athletes’ morale and performance.

“We, however, announce that two players from the team earned an invitation to the nation’s junior basketball camp,” he said.

NAN reports that the coaches unanimously urged the government to domesticate the hiring of coaches under the state’s employment scheme.

The coaches also sought an end to the poaching of the state’s athletes, noting that more than 70 per cent of athletes competing for other states are from Ebonyi.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment among the coaches who resolved to collaborate in restoring the pride of Ebonyi in the nation’s sports.

Share