National Sports Festival And Its Attendant Boost For Ogun’s Economy

Share

With sustained enthusiasm and great delight, the ongoing National Sports Festival, otherwise tagged, “Gateway Games (Ogun) 2024” is gradually winding to a successful end. So far, it’s been an exciting moment for participants including the key stakeholders in our national sports.

Thumbs up for the Local Organising Committee (LOC) who had worked relentlessly to harmonise all sectors, including sports development, hospitality, infrastructure, security, culture, and communications into one synchronised system aimed at delivering a seamless and memorable experience for all. With everything in place, it is no surprise to see athletes and sport enthusiasts making the best of the situation.

By creating a conducive environment for this festival, Ogun State has raised the bar of sport championship hosting not only through logistical and elaborate security arrangements put in place but also the presence of the state-of-the-art facilities at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta, the main venue of the event.

The most notable of these is the Olympic size swimming pool which serves as another standing signature on the infrastructural development agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun. Naturally, an event of this magnitude may mean different things to different people.

But one thing is sure: No one leaves with an empty hand. Hosting authorities, affected communities, visitors and residents alike will have one thing or the other to hold to as their gains from this sport festival at the end of the day.

Among other things, this event has brought immense benefits for the government and business owners in and around the sporting arena. It’s a win-win situation for everyone. And on the balance sheet, Ogun State government is the ultimate gainer of this year’s event either directly or indirectly.

Right from the moment it won the hosting bid, the state government has invested heavily in renovating and upgrading sports facilities across the state, including in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Ikenne. In doing all of these things, local contractors, artisans, petty suppliers and a host of other ancillary service providers had been engaged and paid for the services they rendered.

Through buying and selling activities, the money they earn will in turn circulate round the hosting communities and enhance the purchasing power of the people.

To maximise the opportunities that abound, the government has carefully designated centres for economic activities and allocated space to traders in such a way that their operations will not affect the beautification of the arena.

Individuals concerned have been counting their blessings since the event started over a week ago. While it may be impossible for the government to recoup all the monies it has invested in providing infrastructures like digital scoreboards, lighting systems, athlete accommodation, and branded signage at the renovated stadium, some returns of the investment are already beginning to manifest.

For example, three major international events have been secured to take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta. One of these is the combined 3rd U18/U20 Athletics Championships scheduled to hold from July 16 to 20, 2025. This has been pitched to take place at the arena.

The second is Nigeria’s female national team. Unless there is a change of arrangements, the Super Falcons will play their international friendly match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon at the same stadium on June 3, 2025 to prepare them for the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) coming up in Morocco in July. The magnificent arena will also host the West African Football Union Zone B U-17 championship later in September this year.

With the combined volume of economic activities that will be generated with these events, the multiplier effects will lead to enhanced economic prosperity for the citizens.

Within the last two weeks of the commencement of the event, one cannot quantify the amount of income so far generated and its multiplier effect on the residents of benefitting communities.

The National Sports Festival has also had its positive impact on the state’s agriculture sector as local farmers continue to benefit from increased demand for foodstuffs, which will boost their income and improve their livelihoods. The same benefits also apply to those in the hospitality industry through which owners of hotels are making brisk money from accommodation.

The festival has provided an opportunity for the people to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit, products and services, thereby attracting potential investors and partners.

The presence of visitors from across the country has promoted inter-state trade and commerce. As the festival attracts visitors who spend money on-site and off-site, it stimulates local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and shops.

The Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, rightly described the sports festival as a platform to foster unity, ignite talent, and transform the national sport sector, adding that the state’s commitment reflects Governor Dapo Abiodun’s broader vision for youth empowerment and social impact through sports.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade (aka Ozogbula), corroborating this submission, disclosed that the event featured over 35 sports, including athletics, swimming, wrestling, and team sports, with scouts and national coaches in attendance.

He described the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival – branded as Gateway Games 2024 – as a landmark event that is setting new standards in sports organisation, athlete welfare, and economic impact in Nigeria.

He noted that Ogun State had raised the bar in every aspect of the festival, particularly in sports infrastructure and the welfare of athletes. He further commended the state government for the feeding programmes for athletes – a logistical hurdle that had troubled previous editions.

Share