‘National Space Strategy, Al Trust Possible Game Changers For Nigeria’

Analysts have said that a well-crafted National Space Strategy and Al Trust could be game changers for Nigeria’s future as they commend the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, over the move to set up the Trust.

The minister said he had been in a discussion with experts on the development of a National Space Strategy for Nigeria.

He said his ministry was working together with the Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology to work out the modality for the establishment of the Trust.

On his X handle, the minister wrote: “A very useful meeting with my colleague, Chief Uche Nnaji, Hon. Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology earlier today to discuss the development of a National Space Strategy for Nigeria.

“We are both aligned on the need for a properly defined document on Nigeria’s position on the sector. To deliver this, a committee with representation from all the relevant agencies from both our ministries and other related government stakeholders is being set up to craft the approach to making this a reality.

“We also discussed our approach to the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence Trust as approved by FEC earlier this week. By the terms of the approval, the Hon. Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology will be a part of the Trust and I am looking forward to working with him to actualise the launch of the National AI Trust very shortly.”

In a bold move to position Nigeria as a leader in technology and innovation on the African continent, the federal government has unveiled a comprehensive National Space Strategy and established the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trust, two initiatives that could redefine the nation’s economic, security, and developmental landscape.

The National Space Strategy, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aims to harness the potential of space technology to address critical challenges in agriculture, security, communication, and environmental management.

The strategy includes plans to launch Nigeria’s first whollyowned satellite, designed and built by Nigerian engineers by 2027.

This satellite will enhance the country’s ability to monitor climate change, improve disaster management, and bolster national security through advanced surveillance capabilities.

Tijani emphasised the transformative potential of the strategy. “Space technology is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity for any nation that seeks to secure its future. With this strategy, Nigeria is taking a giant leap toward becoming a global player in the space industry,” he said.

In tandem with the space strategy, the government has also established the AI Trust, a regulatory body tasked with overseeing the ethical development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies across the country.

The AI Trust will ensure that AI innovations are aligned with national interests, promote inclusivity, and safeguard against misuse.

The initiative has already attracted partnerships with global tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, who have pledged to support Nigeria’s AI ecosystem through funding, training, and infrastructure development.

Experts believe that the combination of a robust space strategy and a trusted AI framework could catalyze Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“These initiatives have the potential to create millions of jobs, attract foreign investment, and position Nigeria as a hub for innovation in Africa,” said Dr. Adeola Adenikinju, an economist at the University of Ibadan.

“However, success will depend on sustained investment, political will, and collaboration between the public and private sectors,” he added.

The government has also announced plans to establish Space Innovation Hubs in six geopolitical zones, where young Nigerians will receive training in satellite technology, robotics, and AI.

