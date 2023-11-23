National Solemn Assembly To Award Remi Tinubu, Sultan, Zulum, Others

A coalition of Christian religious groups under the auspices National Solemn Assembly (NaSA) has revealed ongoing plans to award some eminent Nigerians including the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their “good works.

Other recipients include the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Minister of FCT, Ezenwo Wike, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

Also to get the award are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The Chairman, National Solemn Assembly, Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, announced that the awards would be presented during the National Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving Day scheduled to hold on 1st December at the end of the 40 days national fasting and prayers for peace and prosperity of the country on 30th November.

According to him, the NaSA was a Praise, Worship and Thanksgiving programme to praise God for Nigeria, for the peace he has granted the country after the election, to praise God for the new leadership that emerged and to also thank God for not allowing the country to burn despite some prophecies and predictions that emanated from different quarters.

He said: “We will also appreciate the First Lady for her good works by giving her an award alongside other eminent Nigerians.

“Today marks the 33rd day of our fasting and we have only 7 days to go. We set out to fast for 40 days and terminate it on the day before the National Solemn Assembly. I call on all Nigerians to join the fasting for the country.

“I ask our fellow Nigerians that time has come for us to come together and praise our God, celebrate his goodness and celebrate the leadership that he has given us.

“Many people gave all kinds of prophesies that Nigeria will burn, but God has proven everyone that made such prophesies wrong by making sure that Nigeria remains peaceful and we want the peace to continue, we want Nigeria to be one United country and we must show faith in the leadership God has given to us.”

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Reverend Stephen Adegbite maintained that the award recognition being given to eminent and notable personalities was to put them on notice to deliver results matching the expectations of the people and offices they hold.

While noting that the programme was a nationalist, all-embracing occasion, he said, “On behalf of the comity of Christian groups and the National Solemn Assembly, I wish to implore all well-meaning Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to join us as we seek the face of God in praises and prayers to bless and guide the present administration and all elected public officials at all levels so that they will make the best decisions and policies for the good of the people.

“Our focus is the collective good of all Nigerians and how the people of Nigeria can benefit from the dividends of democracy.

Our people have been through a lot, they have endured a lot, and they deserve a lot of good things and a prosperous future.

“Whilst we will support the new administration and all elected officials with our prayers, we must admonish all political public office holders that they have a responsibility to deliver the much-anticipated prosperity the people desire. Each individual must make themselves vessels of honour in the hands of the Almighty.”