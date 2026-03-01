National Single Window’ll Boost Economy By Over $2bn Annually – Fakolade

As all sets for the roll out of the National Single Window on March 27th, the Director of the project at the National Revenue Service (NRS), Mr. Tola Fakolade, explains the scope, timelines, and technological innovations driving the project. He further gave insight into how the initiative will balance government objectives with the needs of stakeholders, ensuring accountability, efficiency, and reduced costs across Nigeria’s maritime and trade ecosystem. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

Given Nigeria’s complex business environment and past unsuccessful attempts at a National Single Window, what is the clear timeline for a seamless, nationwide rollout of the project?

What you described is exactly the direction we are heading. The goal of the National Single Window is to ensure that traders interface only through a single platform. They will no longer need to log into multiple government systems.

While this will not happen 100 per cent by March 27, the full implementation will be completed within a 12-month phase rollout. At the end of that process, importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, and freight forwarders will access all required services exclusively through the Single Window, which will automatically exchange data with the relevant government agencies in the background.

Regarding the User Acceptance Test (UAT), we have successfully completed two rounds. UAT involves bringing together a representative group of stakeholders to test the system, identify issues, implement necessary fixes, and retest. We are currently resolving issues identified during the second round and expect to address most critical concerns within the next few weeks.

After that, we will conduct a smaller final UAT to confirm that all fixes are effective, which will conclude the testing phase. In addition, we have commenced end user training.

We will start with licensed customs agents and freight forwarders, as they are the primary users of the platform. This training will ensure they fully understand the system and can support broader stakeholder adoption ahead of the official launch.

Does the system also cover passenger manifests, and how far has the UAT progressed within the oil and gas sector, especially given concerns about transparency and revenue leakages?

Oil and gas is fully captured within our overall scope, but it has been scheduled for Phase 3 of the implementation. While we are rolling out key components on March 27, the oil and gas sector will not be included in that initial launch.

Over the course of the 12-month phased implementation, we will progressively expand coverage, and oil and gas will be integrated in the third phase. So, it is part of the plan, just not within the first rollout window.

Can you clarify how much the government has invested in this project so far and the expected investment for next year? Also, who owns and manages the data, and how do you ensure it is properly protected?

The project received quick approval, and while I don’t have the exact numbers for the total cost at hand, we are continuously updating and refining the estimates. Based on the latest assessment, we expect the full implementation of this project to bring an annual benefit of about $2 billion to the economy.

Regarding data, the information involved is federal domain data, primarily trade data. We recognise the sensitivity of this data and the importance of cybersecurity.

To ensure proper protection, we have engaged operational and cybersecurity firms, and we are working closely with the NDPC (Nigeria Data Protection Commission) to comply with all IT infrastructure and data protection regulations. Data security is being taken very seriously, and we are relying on professional expertise to safeguard it.

With a project like this, even with oversight from the NDPC, issues such as system downtime or other disputes may arise. How do you plan to handle these situations, and what mechanisms are in place to adjudicate any disputes that occur?

The Single Window project is a collaborative effort led by the presidency, with the steering committee including all key stakeholders Customs, NAFDAC, SON, CBN, and others. This means the project is truly everybody’s responsibility, not just ours.

All these agencies have designated representatives in the project, and delivering the Single Window is a key performance indicator (KPI) for each of them, as directed by the presidency.

Because it is a presidential initiative with full participation from all relevant agencies, the kind of disputes or conflicts you mentioned are unlikely to arise. Everyone involved is part of the delivery team, working toward a common goal.

One of the key goals of the National Single Window is to reduce human contact. What specific controls are in place to prevent officials from deliberately frustrating the system to force interaction or unofficial payments?

Taxes, specifically, are actually out of the scope of the National Single Window. The Single Window’s primary objective is to improve import and export processes, reduce inefficiencies, and create an environment that boosts incremental revenue and attracts investment to Nigeria.

Other directories within the NRS handle tax related matters. As for ensuring that officials don’t frustrate the system, every agency that is part of the Single Window community has a role to play. Delivering on the Single Window is not just an NRS responsibility it is a collective mandate for all participating agencies.

Each stakeholder is accountable for the success or failure of the system. One key lesson from previous unsuccessful attempts at implementing a Single Window is that the project must be collectively owned. It cannot be run by one agency alone.

Every major stakeholder, including Customs, NPA, NAFDAC, SON, CBN, and others, have representatives actively participating in the project. Success depends on the full collaboration of all agencies, and each agency’s contribution is tied to KPIs and deliverables set by the presidency, ensuring collective responsibility and accountability.

How many agencies are currently leading in terms of automation, and how confident are you that the March 27 timeline for automation will be met?

Regarding agency readiness and automation, we believe that all the key agencies involved in issuing import permits such as SON and NAFDAC are ready for the first phase of the Single Window launch. These agencies participated in both the first and second rounds of UAT, and while some minor defects have been identified, they are being addressed as part of the testing process.

Since the project’s inauguration on April 16, 2024, we have spent significant time working closely with agencies to identify areas for improvement, and we are confident in their preparedness for this initial phase. On the matter of payments and revenue collection, the Single Window is being implemented in phases, and I won’t comment on ongoing agency revenues outside this framework.

For the first phase, all requests, approvals, and associated payments for permits will happen directly through the Single Window. As additional phases are rolled out, payments for those processes will also transition to the platform.

Ultimately, the Single Window is designed to be a one-stop shop, enabling all stakeholders to complete their import/ export transactions and related payments entirely through the platform, streamlining operations and reducing the need to interface with multiple systems.

You mentioned reducing physical examinations at the ports. Are scanners and other infrastructure being considered to support this process?

To support freight forwarders and licensed customs agents, we are rolling out support centers across the country. These centers, in addition to normal help desk support, will function almost like a cybercafé where users can complete their transactions, particularly if they lack reliable internet access.

The centers will have multiple internet providers so that if one goes down, another can be used, ensuring continuity. While it’s a significant task to roll these out nationwide, we are starting with our largest location, Apapa port, and will follow with Ikeja for air cargo, gradually expanding over the next 12 months.

By March 27, the Apapa support center will be operational, helping to minimise delays in applications due to connectivity issues. Regarding scanners and infrastructure at the ports, we are collaborating closely with key stakeholders, especially Customs, which owns and manages the scanners.

We are working with them to deploy these scanners at the ports to leverage technological standards, reduce physical examinations, and minimise disruptions in port operations.

While the government expects increased revenue from the Single Window, stakeholders are focused on reducing port costs, which is key to bringing cargo back from neighboring ports. How will the implementation of the Single Window impact port costs for importers and other stakeholders?

The government’s focus goes beyond immediate revenue increase. It has a long-term outlook aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in import and export processes. By reducing inefficiencies and costs at the ports, Nigeria enhances its reputation as a favorable business destination, which can attract foreign direct investment.

To reduce costs for stakeholders, we are addressing key inefficiencies in the current system. This includes eliminating unnecessary movement between agencies, reducing the need to submit the same documents multiple times, and streamlining processes for smoother approvals.

We are also leveraging risk management to encourage compliance, so that stakeholders who follow the rules can move their cargo faster. Altogether, these measures aim to reduce port clearance times and associated costs, aligning both government and stakeholder interests for a more efficient and investor friendly port environment.

Given that some people may try to compromise the system to gain an advantage, how prepared is the National Single Window to prevent cyberattacks or breaches, and what measures are in place to ensure a quick response if the system is targeted?

We are taking cybersecurity threats to the National Single Window very seriously. To stay ahead of potential attacks, we are engaging one of the world’s leading security companies, a global firm recently acquired by Google, to provide continuous monitoring of the system.

While there will always be a risk from hackers or malicious actors, our goal is to make it extremely difficult for anyone to compromise the system or take it hostage. With the expertise and experience of this cybersecurity firm, we are confident in our ability to prevent attacks and respond quickly if any threats arise.

We recently had a meeting with them to align on strategies and measures, underscoring the seriousness with which we are approaching this aspect of the project.

Regarding accountability and transparency, will stakeholders or the public have access to performance data to independently assess whether the National Single Window is delivering on its promises?

I appreciate that perspective, and we will definitely incorporate it into our process. Accountability isn’t just about oversight among ourselves, the steering committee, and other agencies; it also involves considering inputs from stakeholders and the public.

This is a valuable perspective, and we will take it into account as we continue to refine and implement the National Single Window.