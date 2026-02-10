National Single Window Gets Final Test Pass, User Training Begins

The Federal Government has completed two rounds of User Acceptance Testing (UAT) on Nigeria’s National Single Window (NSW) platform and is set to commence end-user training for licensed customs agents and freight forwarders, ahead of the official go-live of the project’s first phase on March 27, 2026.

The Director of the National Single Window Project, Mr Tola Fakolade, disclosed this on Monday, February 9, 2026, during a media parley with members of the Maritime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (MARCON) at the project’s head office in Lagos.

Fakolade said final system fixes are currently underway following the successful completion of the UAT exercises, adding that the commencement of user training marks a critical milestone in ensuring a smooth rollout of the platform.

He explained that the National Single Window is designed as a unified digital platform that allows traders, importers, exporters, and their agents to complete all regulatory requirements for importation and exportation through a single portal, eliminating the need to interface with multiple agency systems.

According to him, although several government agencies have digitised aspects of their operations, the lack of an integrated platform has continued to result in inefficiencies, duplication of data, and delays in cargo clearance.

He noted that the single window will integrate existing systems operated by agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NAFDAC, quarantine services, and others, while presenting users with a single interface.

One of the platform’s core benefits, Fakolade said, is data harmonisation, which ensures that trade information and documents are submitted once and automatically reused across all required permits and declarations.

He added that the system will also enhance transparency and real-time tracking, enabling traders to monitor the status of consignments and permits, while allowing government agencies to identify and address clearance bottlenecks.

The director further disclosed that the single window will deploy a centralised risk management system, using historical data to profile consignments and traders, fast-tracking compliant importers through green lanes while subjecting high-risk shipments to stricter scrutiny.

On the rollout strategy, Fakolade said the government adopted a phased implementation approach to minimise disruptions and allow room for learning and system improvements.

Under the first phase, all pre-arrival import permits, as well as air and sea manifests, will be processed through the single window, alongside centralised risk management and associated electronic payments.

Subsequent phases, expected over the next 12 months, will extend coverage to export processes, additional permits, and full integration of Customs declarations, including oil and gas-related transactions.

Fakolade called on the media to support the project through accurate reporting and public education, stressing that while the single window may not immediately resolve all port-related challenges, it provides a strong foundation for long-term efficiency.

He emphasised that the project is a presidential initiative jointly owned by all relevant government agencies, noting that collective ownership is critical to avoiding the pitfalls that undermined previous attempts at implementing a single window in Nigeria.