National Security: Turnover Rate In Military Worrisome – AVM Adesanya (RTD)

A former Chief of Logistics (CLOG) at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya (Rtd) has expressed concern about the mass retirement of senior officers that results from the appointments of Service Chiefs.

Consequently, the retired senior officer made a strong case for the selection of the Military High Command from among the most senior regular course(s) as, according to him, potential military leaders with capacity and competence were always found in every Course.

The former Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), who made the submission in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, insisted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) was overstretched, in view of their involvement in internal security (IS) operations across the country.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the recent appointment of the new set of Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu, necessitated the voluntary retirement of members of the 39, and 40 Regular Courses (RCs) of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Speaking in that light, the former Nigeria’s Defence Attachee to Moscow, Russia, said: “…But the reality is, I think it is more of a loss for the nation. Unfortunately, because from the moment you are retired, your services are no longer really available to the nation on a day to day basis.

Meanwhile, the government does its bit by ensuring the provision of retirement benefits, and then, of course, gratuity is paid. Pension is being paid. “The adequacy of the pension is a different subject entirely but pensions are being paid.

“But then, what you find out is that these retirements take place at that time, when senior officers have actually very well trained.

You know, the highest level of training you give to any officer is what we call the Defence course at the Defence College. “And so you find out that most people are retired after about two or three years of completing the Defence College.