National Security: Tunji-Ojo Underscores Military, Paramilitary Synergy

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has underscored the need for a robust synergy between the military, and paramilitary agencies, in the strengthening of national security. The Minister made the position, yesterday, while receiving the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He said: “There are numerous responsibilities that I believe the nitty-gritty can be worked out in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between our agencies and the Nigerian military, encompassing equipment, training (which entails know-how), and other operational assistance.

“I want it to be your legacy, my legacy, and above all, the legacy of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, that the military and the Nigeria Immigration Service were able to synergise and protect our border in such a way that any internal threat can be contained internally.” Responding, the defence commended the former House of Representatives for his proactive initiatives that have contributed to the Ministry’s progress since assuming office. He said: “I want to assure you that the armed forces is fully with you.