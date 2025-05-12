National Security Summit?

Share

National security is a critical national endeavour. It encompasses physical and human security. Nations invest in both internal and external security.

Investment in domestic security ensures that citizens’ welfare is well taken care of, they live in a peaceful environment, and they can conduct their businesses without fear and apprehension.

Those who break or attempt to break the law are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law. Those in positions of authority are held accountable for their actions or inaction.

When the state prioritises the security and welfare of the people, conflicts are mitigated and stability is guaranteed. A robust national security architecture requires a combined approach of both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

Kinetic methods involve direct military force, while non-kinetic approaches focus on addressing the root causes of instability through strategies like economic development, education, and good governance.

Most Nigerians are apprehensive about the government’s ability, capacity, and willingness to guarantee their welfare and security. This apprehension has led to the proliferation of vigilante groups in some communities.

It has also contributed to the increase of small arms within these areas and the payment of ransom by the relatives of kidnapped victims, despite the preachments and the unlawfulness of the action.

This situation leads to despair by those unable to access their villages. It impacts some farmers’ ability to reach their farms, resulting in food scarcity. It creates desolate communities.

It affects the willingness of some people to travel by road to certain states. It drives the desperation to leave the country, among many other issues.

Unfortunately, there are many triggers of conflict in the country, and those in government have neglected to address some of them or are profiting from them. Some conflicts predate the amalgamation of Nigeria as one country.

Before independence, some traditional rulers and elders used conflict resolution methods to address grievances and calm tension. There are ongoing conflicts that have been exacerbated by poor and unaccountable governance.

The herders-farmer conflicts have persisted in the country, and traditional and community leaders have used mechanisms to resolve some of them. Tensions between the dominant religious groups have also existed in the country for a long time.

Robbery and petty crimes have been present in the country for an extended period. Ethnicity and its exploitation have long posed challenges in the country.

The major challenges today involve a new generation of conflicts and the metamorphosis of old ones. These conflicts have resulted in the killing and maiming of Nigerians, forcing them to flee their homes and communities, and driving them into internally displaced persons camps.

We face the challenge posed by “Boko Haram” insurgents, who have sent numerous Nigerians to their maker and generated unimaginable human suffering in various communities.

We contend with the conflict between herders and farmers, which has turned some of our communities into a theatre of the absurd. Kidnapping poses a challenge on the highways, in villages, and in towns, leading to the suffering of hostages at the hands of their abductors.

We confront the issue of banditry in our communities. Many local governments can no longer be accessed, and we sometimes pretend that we don’t have serious security challenges.

There is also the challenge of secessionists, which means that many people can no longer access their communities.

Before the escalation of unrest in the South East, people of South East extraction, especially those living outside the country, visited their communities in August and December.

People of South East extraction repatriate large sums of money in June, July, and August during the New Yam Festival, and in December during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The vil

Another Summit will not achieve the desired result. Let’s not reinvent the wheel. Previous conferences adequately covered the field. Let us look at the reports, pick out the key recommendations and identify gaps

lages are revitalised, and new projects, buildings, and community initiatives are undertaken. In most communities, this has diminished as the fear of kidnapping and death is very real.

We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to desolate communities and ungoverned spaces. Nigeria is predominantly a farming community despite the damage caused by the discovery of oil in the country.

The high cost of living in the nation is directly attributed to the fact that most farmers cannot access their villages and till their farms. These are people with children in school who depend on the proceeds from their farms for their upkeep and survival.

Some are forced to withdraw their children from school and resort to street begging. These individuals rely on their labour as the government is distant from them.

Is a National Security Summit the answer or antidote to the security situation and challenges? I don’t think so. In 2014, the nation convened a National Conference. The security challenges in Nigeria topped the issues discussed and recommendations made.

Where is the report of the National Conference? It’s gathering dust somewhere.

In its critique of our current security situation, the National Conference Committee on National Security opined: “1.0 Members observed that NATIONAL SECURITY is today the most critical issue of governance in Nigeria.

The Nyanya Motor Park bombing of 14th April, 2014 and the abduction of over 200 girls from Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Borno State, and numerous acts of terrorism, assassinations, bombings, kidnappings, and abductions are indicative of a serious national security crisis.

“2.0 Members also observed that the declaration of State of Emergency in the North East is indicative of the fact that the architecture of our national security has severe structural defects.

Members lamented the increasing violent armed robberies, kidnapping for ritual murder, the emergence of ‘baby factories’, trafficking in women and children as sad pointers to the deplorable security situation in Nigeria.

“3.0. Members were particularly grieved by the collapse of the proverbial peace and harmony of the Nigerian village as seen in bloody and violent clashes between herdsmen, farmers and ‘unknown gunmen’ in Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue states.”

The National Conference identified threats to national security to include: the Boko Haram insurgency, clashes between herdsmen and farmers, interethnic; inter-communal clashes, lingering agitations and unresolved conflicts, resource control agitation, youth unemployment, mass poverty, and widening gap between the rich and the poor, agitation for restructuring of Nigeria, weak institutions, state paralysis and failure, corruption and graft, the culture of impunity, unhindered entry through Nigeria’s long and porous borders and cyber-crime.

On how we got where we are, the Committee identified a dearth of national planning, failure to implement reports of panels of inquiry and government white papers, crippled anti-corruption agencies; and an expensive and corruption prone democracy The Committee thereafter made farreaching recommendations on national security management, law and order infrastructure, defence infrastructure, and sundry security problems.

The Report spanned 69 pages. The Committee’s Report cannot be wished away, given the calibre and pedigree of the members of the Committee.

They include the following: Mr. Muhammed Gambo Jimeta, GCON, CFR, NPM, mni, Dan Lawan Adamawa, Chief Albert K. Horsfall, Major Gen. Geoffrey O. Ejiga, OFR, Major Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd) OFR, Major. Gen. Paul U. Omu (rtd), H. E, Erelu Olusola Agbeja Obada, Major Gen. Alex Mshelbwala (rtd) MON, Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma, Chief Gani Adams, Barr. Bashir Albasu AIG (rtd), fwc, Katukan Kano, Barr. Damian D. Dodo, SAN, Brig. Gen. (Barr.) D. O. Idada-Ikponmwen (rtd) fwc, mni, Col. Tony Nyiam (rtd), Group Capt. C. C. Ohadomere (rtd), Group Capt. Joe Orji (rtd), Senator Ahmed Inuwa Mohammed mni, Senator Bello Maitama Yusuf, Brig. Gen. Muhammad Mansur Dan-Ali CP (rtd), Sir (Barr.) Samuel Ayodele Adetuyi CP (rtd), Chief (Barr.) Nicholas Daru Nkemdeme CP (rtd), High Chief Jerome Okwuonu, Alhaji Mohammed Goni CON, Fati (Dogonyaro) Monguno, and Chief Babatunde Ala MFR.

Rather than convene a National Security Summit to find the solution to the security challenges facing the country, the Senate should direct the implementation of the reports of past security summits, conferences, panels, and committees set up over the years by previous governments.

Since some reports are gathering dust, the Senate can work with the Executive and set up a Technical Committee to find the reports, flesh out the issues they addressed, and advise the government on which ones to implement.

Those in the camp of internally displaced persons want to see action that enables them to return to their communities and start life afresh. Nigerians desire to travel to other states without writing their will in advance.

Those who are farmers must farm to feed the nation. There is a limit to the management of hunger and food scarcity. Many of our compatriots are hungry and angry, and we must find a way to ameliorate their suffering.

Another Summit will not achieve the desired result. Let’s not reinvent the wheel. Previous conferences adequately covered the field.

Let us look at the reports, pick out the key recommendations and identify gaps. The gaps may be with emerging security threats. Political leaders must divorce politics from the discussion on security and focus on the welfare and security of the country.

Share