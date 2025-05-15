National Security Summit: Senate Sets Up 20-Member Cttee

Share

The Senate has constituted a 20-member committee to organise a national summit on security, as part of efforts to tackle Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the committee’s formation during Thursday’s plenary, following majority support through a voice vote.

The committee will be chaired by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), with Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) serving as vice chairman.

Other members include Ireti Kingibe (FCT), Adebule Idiat (Lagos), Barinada Mpigi (Rivers), Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa), Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), Osita Ngwu (Enugu), Tahir Monguno (Borno), Titus Zam (Benue), Ahmed Lawan (Yobe), Abdulaziz Yar’adua (Katsina), and Gbenga Daniel (Ogun).

Also appointed are Austin Akobundu (Abia), Shehu Buba (Bauchi), Ahmed Madori (Jigawa), Emmanuel Udende (Benue), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Shuaib Salisu (Ogun), Isah Jibrin (Kogi), and the Clerk of the Senate, Andrew Nwoba.

The committee’s primary mandate is to design the framework for the proposed summit, including setting the agenda, identifying key areas of focus, and proposing actionable strategies to address Nigeria’s persistent security crises. It is expected to submit its report within two weeks.

The Senate had, on May 6, 2025, resolved to convene a two-day national summit on insecurity after adopting a motion sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), aimed at finding solutions to terrorism, insurgency, and other threats across the country.

Among the issues the summit is expected to tackle is the growing concern over the leakage of sensitive military intelligence to criminal elements—a development believed to be sabotaging national security operations.

While the 9th National Assembly held a similar summit in May 2021 under then Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Nigeria’s security situation has remained largely unchanged.

Since its inauguration in 2023, the current 10th Senate has summoned service chiefs and security agency heads multiple times and has held several debates on the state of insecurity. Yet, the challenge persists as a critical national concern.

