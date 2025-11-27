National Security: Immigration CG Orders Increased Border Surveillance, Patrol

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has directed heads of border formations in the South-West to intensify surveillance and patrol operations across their areas of responsibility as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security.

Nandap issued the directive during a meeting with senior immigration officials at the NIS Zonal Headquarters, Zone F, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The order came as the CGIS was inducted as a Distinguished Fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) during its 19th International Conference and General Assembly.

A statement signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, noted that the directive “underscores the NIS’s commitment to securing the country’s borders and promoting peace and stability.”

Speaking at the induction ceremony held at the University of Ibadan, Nandap expressed appreciation to SPSP and reaffirmed the Service’s dedication to collaborations that enhance peace and national stability.

She also emphasized the importance of academic partnerships that align with global best practices.

Akinlabi stated: “The conference, themed ‘Economic Challenges and the Task of Building Sustainable Peace in a Globalised World’, celebrated the CGI’s transformative border governance initiatives and her commitment to fostering a more secure and peaceful nation.”

As part of her engagements, the Immigration Chief also paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, where she proposed a strategic academic partnership focused on border governance and migration studies.

According to the statement, the initiative aims to forge a collaborative framework that leverages the strengths of both institutions to advance knowledge and best practices in border management and migration governance.