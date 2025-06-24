National Secretaryship: PDP Meets INEC To Resolve Crisis

Share

A high-level delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by its Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resolve the lingering crisis surrounding the party’s national secretary position.

The PDP delegation included Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), alongside prominent party chieftains such as former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Mohammed Makarfi, and Senators Abba Moro, Ben Obi, and Seriake Dickson.

Speaking briefly before the meeting went into a closed session, Damagum explained that the party was seeking INEC’s guidance on the contentious secretaryship issue in line with a directive from its National Executive Committee (NEC).

“We are here to discuss the national secretaryship issue of our party. There was a decision by NEC mandating us to write to avoid a crisis,” Damagum said. “We want your guidance, so that when we go back, we can act in a way that prevents further issues.”

Responding, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, requested clarification on who the party currently recognizes as its national secretary, pointing out that PDP had at different times submitted the names of Sunday Ude-Okoye, Samuel Anyanwu, and Sotonji Koshoedo for the position.

The meeting is expected to set the tone for resolving the internal wrangling ahead of the PDP’s next NEC gathering, where critical leadership and organizational issues are expected to be addressed.

Share