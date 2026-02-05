National Privacy Week: Optasia Stresses Governance In AI-Driven Financial Services

Optasia, a global AI-driven fintech platform, has reinforced its commitment to privacy-by-design and responsible innovation as the official Platinum Sponsor of Nigeria’s National Privacy Week 2026.

The week’s flagship event, the National Data Privacy Summit, concluded Wednesday at Abuja’s Transcorp Centre, convening regulators, financial institutions, and technology leaders under the theme: “Privacy in the Era of Emerging Technologies: Trust, Ethics & Innovation.”

The summit, aligned with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), highlighted the critical balance between technological advancement and the safeguarding of personal information.

In his opening address, the National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, framed privacy as the bedrock of digital progress.

He stated: “Privacy is not an isolated privilege; it is a fundamental right guaranteed by our Constitution. By building trust, we unlock the full potential of our digital economy and protect every Nigerian’s digital identity.

“This vision aligns directly with Optasia’s operational philosophy. The company, which provides AI-powered financial services exclusively through licensed institutions globally, emphasizes embedding governance and data protection into its core technology. Its SOC 2 Type II certification underscores a commitment to internationally recognized standards of security and privacy.

Speaking from the summit, Chief Commercial Officer at Optasia, Uchenna Agbo, addressed the heightened responsibility borne by industry leaders.

She said: “As Nigeria’s digital economy expands, the data that powers innovation and inclusion must be protected with the same seriousness as financial capital.

“For Optasia, compliance, ethical data use, and respect for consumer privacy are foundational to building long-term confidence across the digital ecosystem.

“Optasia’s leadership played an active role in key dialogues. Antoine Chatzistamatiou, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, joined a panel on Building Trust by Design: Privacy, Ethics, and Accountability in Emerging Technologies, alongside a senior representative from GTBank. Stelios Lelis, Chief Data & Risk Officer, contributed to a session titled Innovation without Intrusion: Balancing Data-Driven Growth with Privacy as a Fundamental Right, with counterparts from Microsoft and Stanbic IBTC.

“The company outlined its Nigeria engagement around four pillars: privacy-by-design, responsible AI use, innovation without intrusive data practices, and deeper collaboration within the licensed financial ecosystem.

“Our participation goes beyond sponsorship. It’s about sharing practical experience from operating in regulated markets worldwide and learning from Nigeria’s dynamic ecosystem.

The goal is a trusted, inclusive digital economy where innovation thrives alongside robust privacy protections.

“Optasia’s engagement at the summit signals a long-term commitment to Nigeria, focusing on constructive contributions to the ongoing conversation about privacy, accountability, and the ethical deployment of emerging technologies.”