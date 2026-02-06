National Privacy Week: Firm Insists On Governance In AI-Driven Financial Services

Optasia, a global AI-driven fintech platform, has reinforced its commitment to privacy-by-design and responsible innovation as the official Platinum Sponsor of Nigeria’s National Privacy Week 2026.

The week’s flagship event, the National Data Privacy Summit, concluded Wednesday at Abuja’s Transcorp Centre, convened regulators, financial institutions, and technology leaders under the theme: “Privacy in the Era of Emerging Technologies: Trust, Ethics & Innovation.”

The summit, aligned with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), highlighted the critical balance between technological advancement and the safeguarding of personal information.

In his opening address, the National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, framed privacy as the bedrock of digital progress. He stated: “Privacy is not an isolated privilege; it is a fundamental right guaranteed by our Constitution.

By building trust, we unlock the full potential of our digital economy and protect every Nigerian’s digital identity. “This vision aligns directly with Optasia’s operational philosophy.

The company, which provides AIpowered financial services exclusively through licensed institutions globally, emphasizes embedding governance and data protection into its core technology. Its SOC 2 Type II certification underscores a commitment to internationally recognized standards of security and privacy.

Speaking from the summit, Chief Commercial Officer at Optasia, Uchenna Agbo, addressed the heightened responsibility borne by industry leaders. She said: “As Nigeria’s digital economy expands, the data that powers innovation and inclusion must be protected with the same seriousness as financial capital.”