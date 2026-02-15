National Prayer, Best Way For Nigeria’s Redemption – Cleric

The founder and General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Akure, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has said that the best way to redeem Nigeria from its current challenges is through national prayer to be convoked by President Bola Tinubu.

Ebijomore reiterated the need for the president to organize such a prayer for the restoration of the country’s glory.

The cleric, who spoke to newsmen at a news conference in Akure, said he had written to the president since 2024 on divine revelations for the country.

“Nigeria should do better if the United States of America could be holding an annual national prayer,” he said. The cleric, who reacted to the attendance of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, at the US National Prayer Breakfast recently, urged her to organise similar prayer gatherings in Nigeria.

“If great America could be holding a national prayer breakfast and Nigeria, the Lord says we should do it; nothing should stop us.

“The Lord said I should inform the president to convoke a national prayer for the redemption of Nigeria’s glory. So the Muslims are also welcome. They will be there.

“With all instructions from the Lord that I should tell him, when we do that, the coast will be clear, and a new Nigeria will be born, and the glory of Nigeria will really emerge.

“We are not to publicise and make unnecessary noise about it. “There are some individuals that the Lord said should be there, and there are some things the Lord said Mr. President should say to pray for Nigeria with his own mouth,” he stated.

The cleric enjoined Nigeria’s First Lady to convince the president to hold the prayer for the benefits of the country’s positive transformation.

“Like I am saying, Nigeria will be great. This is the very year when the Lord said Nigeria would start to become great. “If they do, there will not be famine again.

There will not be insecurity again. Everybody will enjoy, and there will be development. Then the name of the president will be written in gold.

“Six years later, it will be known to the entire world. People who left Nigeria to seek green pastures will be coming. In six years, you will see it happening,” he said.

According to him, some powers are preventing Nigeria from attaining the very great level which must be dealt with by the power of prayers.