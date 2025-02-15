National Park Service assumes responsibility over Kampe Games Reserve

Share

Kampe Games Reserve has transformed into a National Park, with the National Park Service assuming responsibility over the games reserve.

The handover ceremony of the games reserves to the management of the National Park Service headed by the Conservator General of Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Goni, was performed by the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, at a ceremony held in Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State.

Inaugurating the Steering Committee charged with the smooth transition of the games reserve, Abdulrahaman, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Elder Kayode Alabi, said it was a significant step taken to improve the environment and advance the sustainability of natural resources.

He added that the event marked, “a crucial moment in our collective efforts, and the inauguration of the Steering Committee is a fulfillment of the federal government’s roadmap for transforming the Kampe Games Reserve into a National Park.”

He tasked the Steering Committee to guide the process and bring their invaluable experience to ensure a successful transition.

The Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who was also at the ceremony disclosed that former President Muhammadu Buhari, had approved the upgrade of 10 Forest and Game Reserves to National Parks, increasing the total number of National Parks in Nigeria to 17.

According to the Minister, who was represented by Goni, the establishment of additional National Parks aligns with the country’s efforts to meet global biodiversity conservation targets, as outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), and to enhance internal security.

He commended the Kwara State governor’s swift response to the call by the FG, noting his commitment to protecting the planet is truly commendable. He added that this role in the sustainable development of the nation is invaluable.

The Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, thanked the governor for taking the bold step to handover Kampe Games Reserve to the National Park Service. The royal father, who is the Vice Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Council, promised total cooperation of the host communities towards a seamless transition process.

The Conservator General’s entourage included Assistant Conservator General, Ecology and Resource Management, Dr M. A. Kabir. The ceremony was attended by the state’s cabinet members, including the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Muhammed Shiaba.

