National Museum, JJT Park, Fela Shrine Top Google Maps Search

Google Maps celebrates 20th anniversary

National museums in Benin City and Lagos, Johnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) Park, and Fela Shrine are among the most searched places on Google Maps in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Google Maps in commemoration of its 10th anniversary.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company noted that Google Maps has become an essential tool that empowers users to confidently navigate, wherever their journey takes them.

“Over the past two decades, it’s become an essential tool for more than 2 billion monthly users, providing both comprehensive information and a vibrant community for sharing knowledge.

“Google Maps isn’t simply a map; it’s a dynamic platform shaping users’ understanding of the world. Its rich and up-to-date information empowers users to confidently navigate, wherever their journey takes them.

“Its evolution has brought a wealth of features to enhance every journey. Need a little inspiration? Ask Maps, powered by Gemini, for curated ideas on where to go. Travelling? The “Directory” tab helps you explore what’s available in airports.

“Want to get your bearings quickly? Augmented reality allows you to understand an area at a glance. Even everyday tasks, like finding the cheapest petrol station nearby, are made easier with Google Maps,” the company stated.

In Nigeria, Google Maps has been instrumental in helping people discover new places and navigate with confidence.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Google also unveiled the top-reviewed places in Nigeria, showcasing the locations that have captured the hearts of Nigerian users.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, at Google West Africa, “Google Maps has evolved from a basic mapping tool to a dynamic platform that helps people explore, navigate, and discover new experiences.

“The top reviewed locations in Nigeria highlight the places that have captured the interest and attention of our users.”

These lists offer fascinating insights into popular choices for restaurants, cafes, visitor attractions, parks, and museums across the country.

The list of most searched places in Nigeria include: Most Reviewed Restaurants – Mega Chicken, Farmcity Lekki Lounge, Crush Cafe, Hard Rock Cafe, Domino’s Pizza, Wuse, Jevinik Restaurant, Cactus Restaurant, The Junkyard Grills, BluCabana Restaurant & Cafe, Domino’s Pizza, Yaba; Most Reviewed Cafe – Flowershop Cafe, Oliver’s Café, Salamander Cafe, Café de vie, Wood House Cafe, Creamslices Cafe, Café Flour, Ketchup, Ark City Cafe And Grill.

Most Reviewed Visitor Attractions include: Dimplediva_scent, Oniru Private Beach, The Good Beach, New Berger Roundabout Ojodu Ikeja, Emir’s Palace Kano City, Rumuokoro Flyover, Railway Compound Ebute Meta Lagos, Abia Tower Roundabout Umuahia, Fela’s Shrine Ikeja. Idumagbo Junction Eyo Statue

Most Reviewed Parks are: City Park Abuja, Muri Okunola Park, Tinubu Square, Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Freedom Park Lagos, Johnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) Park, Millennium Park, Shitta Roundabout Park, JD Leisure Park, Trans-Amusement Park

Most Reviewed Museums include: National Museum Benin City, Kalakuta Museum, National Museum Lagos, Open Heavens International Centre, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Kaduna, AREWA House, Gidan Makama Museum, Sculpture Garden, and National Museum of Unity.

