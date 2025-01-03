National Mourning After Gunman Kills 12 In Montenegro

Share

A gunman has shot dead 12 people, including two children, in southern Montenegro, police said.

At least some of Wednesday’s deaths happened inside a restaurant in the Cetinje area following a verbal argument between guests, according to the authorities.

It was later confirmed that the attacker had killed himself.

The government has declared three days of national mourning from yesterday, with Prime Minister Milojko Spajic saying the shooting had “shrouded our country in black”.

Police said the attack began at 17:30 (16:30 GMT) when a man – named as Aleksandar Martinovic, 45 – opened fire in the restaurant, reports the BBC.

He killed members of his own family, two of the restaurant owner’s children – aged 10 and 13 – and also the owner, according to Montenegro’s police commander.

The gunman then went on to kill more people at other locations.

