National Integrated Poultry Project Set To Commence In Kaduna

The pilot phase of the National Integrated Poultry Project, a transformative agricultural investment facilitated by the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), is set to kick-off in Kaduna State.

This landmark initiative is projected to generate over $450 million in revenue and create more than 350,000 jobs across the value chain.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting between Governor Uba Sani, the leadership of the NigeriaChina Strategic Partnership, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Yu Dunhai, recently.

The engagement focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and investment between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China, with Kaduna State positioned as a major partner and beneficiary.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NCSP, Joseph Tegbe, commended the Kaduna State Government for its swift approval and allocation of over 7,000 hectares of farmland for the immediate take-off of the project.

He described the state’s commitment as exemplary and reflective of her readiness to drive transformative economic growth through international partnerships.

Tegbe explained that the initiative is designed not only to enhance large-scale production but ultimately to reduce the price of eggs and other poultry products, making them more affordable for Nigerian households, as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.