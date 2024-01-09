National Institute Of Progressive Studies: Issues and challenges

This is dedicated to His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) who died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Late Akeredolu was an embodiment of progressive politics. Outspoken, very courageous, and as a leader boldly developing initiatives to confront challenges. May his soul rest in peace. Amin!

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC National Chairman, after the visit of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, informed journalists that the party will establish a National Institute of Progressive Studies in 2024. This is a welcome development, which should be commended. Noting that the idea of establishing a Progressive Institute is as old as the APC, now that the National Chairman has expressed commitment to establish it in 2024, is a remarkable departure from the pronouncements of previous National Chairmen. Perhaps, also worthy of commendation is the initiative of Dr. Ganduje to visit President Tinubu together with all members of NWC. This has not happened in a long time. The last time the NWC, as a body, met with the President was probably during the tenure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole between 2018 and 2020. Throughout the tenure of the Caretaker Committee between June 2020 and March 2022, it was only the Chairman, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni that met the President. Most times, those meetings were used to legitimise many decisions, which would have ordinarily required affirmation by organs of the party. This practice continued during the tenure of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu between March 2022 and July 2023.

In fact, the attempt to impose a so-called consensus presidential candidate for the APC took advantage of this practice. The whole NWC of the party was reduced to a rubber stamp as virtually all the consultations between former President Muhammadu Buhari and party leaders excluded the members of the NWC, apart from the National Chairman, Sen. Adamu only informed members of the NWC on July 6, 2022, without even the courtesy of inviting responses. The rest, as is often said, is history. A major challenge facing the APC so far, is the question of whether it can truly become a progressive political party, not just an election platform. For APC to become a progressive political party, an important precondition is that organs of the party must be made functional such that regular meetings are held as enshrined in the APC constitution. Meetings of organs of the party should be made to discharge the full responsibilities assigned to them. These organs are the National Convention, National Advisory Council, National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, Zonal Congress, Zonal Executive Committee, State Congress, State Executive Committee, State Working Committee, Senatorial District Committee, Local Government Area/ Area Council Congress, Local Government Area/ Area Council Executive Committee, Ward Congress, Ward Executive Committee, Polling Unit Committee, National Caucus, State Caucus and Local Government Area/Area Council Caucus. It is expected that through meetings of these organs, the aims and objectives of the APC as contained in Article 7 of the party’s constitution would be achieved. Being a party envisioned to be progressive would entail that through meetings of organs of the party, specific objectives such as developing and promoting ‘economic policies that guarantee public participation in and, where necessary, control of major means of production, distribution and exchange’ as provided in Article 7(vi) should define the orientation of all governments controlled by the APC, from federal to state levels. In addition, observance of affirmative action in elective and appointive positions for youth, women, Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) as enshrined in Article 7(vii and viii) should go beyond the current window dressing practice.

Similarly, the challenge of upholding ‘principles and practice of internal party democracy at all levels’ as well as institutionalising ‘representative democracy, discipline and observance of the rule of the rule of law’ as stipulated by Article 7(ix and x) shouldn’t be matters of claims. For instance, the National Convention of the party, which holds every four years should not be limited to just electing National Officers, as is the practice. It should ratify policies and programmes of the party. In addition, it should receive reports from organs of the party and take appropriate decisions in line with recommendations contained in the reports. The National Advisory Council, being the conscience and soul of the party should be able to intervene in all internal disputes and promote reconciliation. They can also advise and initiate policies to guide the party. On its part, the National Executive Committee is required to ‘examine the actions taken or legislation proposed or passed by any Government, Legislative House or Local Government Area/Area Council and determine what further actions the party should take’. It is also the National Executive Committee that is mandated to ‘ensure that the actions and policies of the government at the federal and state levels are consistent with the party’s manifesto and campaign promises’. Other practical functions of the National Executive Committee include raising adequate funds for the management and sustenance of the party, approving the national budget of the party, receiving quarterly financial reports from the National Working Committee on income and expenditure of the party, etc. The National Working Committee is ‘responsible for the administration of the party and putting into effect the decisions of the National Executive Committee.’ To achieve all these, the APC constitution makes provisions for twenty-five elected members of the National Working Committee and assigns specific responsibilities to each of them. How all these are coordinated and oriented to serve organs of the party to make them discharge all the responsibilities outlined in the APC constitution are assumed to be given. The sad reality, however, is that many party leaders emerge with hardly clear knowledge of their responsibilities. Many are ignorant of their basic responsibilities and least interested about provisions of the party’s constitution. Expectations about promoting implementation of provisions of the party’s manifesto will be a tall order.

This is unfortunately also the case with all political parties in the country, not just APC. The only thing indisputable to most party leaders is abiding commitment to do everything possible to win elections both internally within the party and during elections, which may be reduced to strategies to manipulate results of electoral contests. Mainly, because everything is reduced to manipulating electoral contests, all party activities are reduced to issues of elections. This creates the unhealthy reality whereby virtually all political parties in the country, including the APC, are alienated from governments they produced. Parties produce governments but have almost zero influence in the decisions of the governments and elected representatives. Without doubt, these were some of the issues Nigerians expected APC to change. Those expectations were responsible for why Nigerians supported the APC. Painfully, between 2015 and 2023, APC failed Nigerians on that score. The good thing, however, unlike in other parties, in the case of APC, there were strong internal contests pushing for reforms so that the APC can return to the path of meeting the expectations of Nigerians. Those internal contests were responsible for the leadership changes in APC.