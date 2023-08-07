National Identity: Registered Nigerians hit 101.64m

With 634,603 new National Identification Numbers (NIN) registered in July, 2023, the total number of issued NIN in Nigeria has risen to 101.64 million. The figure increased by 0.63 per cent in July to reach 101,634,603 in Jule from 101 million in June. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) recorded decreased enrolment in July compared to average of one million it had been recording on a monthly basis in the past. According to the NIMC data, Lagos State maintained the top spot by recording the highest number of enrolments in the country with 11.07 million captured in the state. This was followed by Kano State, which recorded nine million registered NIN. The two most populous states in Nigeria, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics, have maintained the lead in NIN enrolment since the beginning of the exercise. In terms of the gender distribution of the enrollees, the NIMC data reveals that 57.7 million, representing 56.79 per cent of Nigerians so far captured in the NIN database are male, while 43.9 million, representing 43.21 per cent of the total enrollees are female. Aside from Lagos and Kano, other states that made the top ten in terms of the number of enrolments include Kaduna with 6.3 million; Ogun with 4.3 million; Oyo with 3.9 million; Katsina 3.5 million; FCT with 3.4 million; Rivers 3 million; Bauchi 2.7 million and Delta which also recorded 2.7 million. NIMC data shows that the 10 states with the lowest NIN issued are Akwa-Ibom 1.7 million, Imo 1.7 million, Kogi 1.7 million; Enugu 1.63 million, Yobe 1.6 million, Taraba 1.46 million, Cross River 1.16 million, Ekiti 1 million, Ebonyi 810,612, and Bayelsa 638,660. The decrease recorded in July may further affect the country’s ability to meet the World Bank’s target under the Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project. The country has deficit of 46,365,397 to meet up with the 148 million expected from Nigeria by June 2024 as contained in the ID4D project terms. To meet up with the target, the country will need to register average of 4.22 million Nigerians monthly in the next 11 months. Aside from issuing NINs to 148 million Nigerians by 2024, the bank listed other targets to include the issuance of NINs to at least 65 million female Nigerians by June 1, 2024, as well as 50 million NINs to children under 16 years of age. The ID4D project, which commenced in 2019, is being financed through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $115 million and co-financing of $100 million from the French Agency for Development and $215 million from the European Investment Bank. According to the World Bank, which facilitated the loans and monitored the project, as of April 30, 2023, a total of $35.6 million had been disbursed for the implementation of the project. The bank said the objective of the Digital Identification for Development Project for Nigeria was to increase the number of persons with a national ID number, issued by a robust and inclusive foundational Identification (ID) system, that facilitates their access to services. It is expected that Nigeria as a country would have registered more citizens through the project by 2024, however, the rate of enrolment has given stakeholders concern.

