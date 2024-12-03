National Hospital’s Monthly IGR Hits N500m

Share

The National Hospital Abuja (NHA) says its monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has increased from N200 million to nearly N500 million.

Chief Medical Director Muhammad Mahmud said this yesterday during the unveiling of the hospital’s Silver Jubilee Celebration logo.

The professor said the increase was as a result of the digitisation of its services He said: “We are about the first to start digitalizing our records, electronic medical records.

Right now we have about the most advanced electronic medical record system. “That has increased transparency, it has cut off a lot of corruption and leakages, and because of some of these changes, you could see within a year or so, how much of IGR that we have been able to increase.

“When we started, about a year and a half ago, our IGR was roughly about 120, 180, tops 200 million per month. Now we are clocking about 400 plus, nearly 500 million per month.

“That’s just within the span of a couple of months and we are still trying to expand our digitalization process to ensure more accountability, more transparency, and more efficiency. Workers are happier it’s easier doing their work.”

