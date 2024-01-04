National Hospital Denies Referring Zack Orji To Private Hospital

…says actor left against medical advice

The National Hospital Abuja has denied referring popular Nigerian actor, Zack Orji who was billed to undergo surgery, from its facility to a private hospital for continuation of his treatment or otherwise.

Spokesperson of the National Hospital, Dr Tayo Haastrup in a statement signed on behalf of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, stated that Zack Orji’s relatives had taken the actor away from the hospital against medical advice.

He said: “The attention of the National Hospital Abuja had been drawn to a publication insinuating that the Apex hospital referred the Nigerian Actor Zack Orji to a private hospital in Abuja.

“To set the record straight, the actor, who was brought in on New Year’s Eve and admitted to the intensive care unit, was stabilized by National Hospital Abuja and moved to the ENT ward. Later in the day, he was transferred to the orthopaedic ward, where our surgeons began preparing him for surgery.

“However, the relatives of the patient signed a form “Leaving Against Medical Advice” on January 1, 2024. This thwarted all preparations for his surgery.

“Nevertheless, the Management of National Hospital Abuja wishes him a speedy recovery.”