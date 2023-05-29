National Honours: Isiaka Congratulates Abiodun, Osoba, Sanwo-Olu, Others

A House of Representatives member-elect, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) has congratulated Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba on the conferment of national honours on them.

While Osoba was conferred with the honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, Governors Abiodun and Sanwo-olu bagged the award of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).

Isiaka in a statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta noted that the national award for the recipients is well deserved and a testament of their leadership credentials and immense contributions to all facets of national development.

He said, “I am proud to share in the moment of celebration with my friends and brothers, Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-olu on the conferment of national honour of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) on them by Buhari.

“I am particularly pleased that the immense contributions of both Governors to the nation have not gone unnoticed. They are both shinning examples of compassionate leadership and proven capacity.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this honour would spur them on to do more for their States and by extension Nigeria, now that all hands are needed on the deck to renew the hopes of all Nigerians.”

Isiaka, a two time Governor candidate in Ogun State added that the love Osoba harbours for the development of his state and Nigeria knows no bounds, insisting that it was only right that the elderstatesman is rewarded with such honour.

“Baba Osoba is a consummate politician, former Governor, elder statesman and nationalist of no mean repute.

He has long paid his dues to enhance and deepen the democratic process of our dear country”, he said.