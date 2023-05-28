National Honours: Adeleke Congratulates Aregbesola, Oyetola, Davido, Others

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has congratulated former Governors of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as well as David Adeleke (Davido) and other indigenes of Osun who bagged different national honours awards from President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor noted that the award is a recognition of their noble and immense contributions to the growth and development of Osun State and Nigeria in general.

The Governor further noted that they have all distinguished themselves in different ways and areas to have been recognised by the President.

Governor Adeleke added that all the awardees are worthy ambassadors of the state and such Osun is proud of them all.

“I sincerely congratulate all the Indigenes of Osun who bagged different national awards.

“This is indeed in recognition of their noble and immense contributions to the growth and development of Osun, as well as Nigeria.

“They have all distinguished themselves in different ways and areas to have been recognized by the President and such deserves to be celebrated.

“I must say that they all are worthy ambassadors of our dear state and as the Governor I am proud of them, Osun is proud of them”, the Governor noted.

Recipients of the National Honours Award from Osun include former Governors, Chief Bisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Babajide Omoworare, David Adeleke (Davido), Olowu of Kuta Kingdom- Oba Dr Hammed Oyelude among others.

